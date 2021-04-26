IN what would have been her 60th year, the spotlight is intensifying once again on the late Princess Diana as Netflix announce a musical based on her life will premiere on its platform later this year, with a new Hollywood movie in the works.

Diana The Musical?

The show completed only a few preview performances on Broadway ahead of what should have been its official opening night in March 2020, before the pandemic struck and theatres around the world went dark.

Rocking royals?

Producers have billed it as the story of the woman who “rocked the Royals” and “chose to be fearless and as a result became timeless”. It features a singing Queen, as well as Prince Charles, Camilla and of course Diana. Songs include "What Good is a Prince?", "Only the Monarchy is On The Line" and "Here Comes James Hewitt".

It’s already been taped?

The live recoding was filmed last year without an audience, featuring the original Broadway cast and music by Bon Jovi keyboardist, David Bryan, with lyrics by American playwright, Joe DiPietro, based on a book he wrote on Princess Diana’s life.

It’s Netflix bound?

In an unprecedented move, the musical will officially premiere on Netflix on October 1, two months before an expected live resumption at the Longacre Theatre in New York in December.

Meanwhile?

The Crown continues. Actress Emma Corrin won a Golden Globe in January for her portrayal of Diana in the most recent season of the Netflix drama, with Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki taking on the role for the next series.

There’s another movie in the works?

Following 2013’s box office bomb, Diana, featuring Naomi Watts, US actress Kristen Stewart is currently filming scenes as the princess in "Spencer", a movie focusing on Diana’s mindset during a Christmas stay at Sandringham in 1991, ahead of her break-up with Prince Charles.

A blue plaque is afoot?

The London apartment where Princess Diana lived with her girlfriends before getting engaged to Prince Charles will be receiving an English Heritage blue plaque this year, with English Heritage saying they expect it to be “very popular”. There are nearly 1,000 blue plaques across London, commemorating significant historic figures, although most plaques are for men and now English Heritage is using 2021 to exclusively honour women.

There’s another awkward reunion ahead?

A statue is to be officially unveiled at Kensington Palace on July 1 - which would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday - with Prince William and Prince Harry due to attend. It will likely be their first public appearance together since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, where they were separated in the procession by their cousin Peter Phillips, reportedly at Prince William’s request.

Prince Phillip and Diana were close?

Letters exchanged between them as Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles was failing, show he became a self-confessed “marriage counsellor” to the couple and that he signed off each missive, “Fondest love, Pa”.