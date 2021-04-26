WHEN the possibility of Rangers going the entire Premiership campaign without losing a game and becoming “Invincibles” first started to be mentioned towards the end of last year, it drew a predictable reaction from many of a Celtic persuasion.

“St Mirren beat Rangers in the Betfred Cup quarter-final in December,” it was quickly pointed out. “So how can they become Invincibles?”

For those who view events in Scottish football through green and white tinted spectacles, the leaders clearly need to go undefeated in every domestic competition, as Brendan Rodgers’ team famously did back in the 2016/17 season, to earn the right to use that tag.

Followers of the Ibrox club quickly responded by asking how Celtic could give themselves such a grandiose title when they had slumped to their heaviest European defeat – a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in the Nou Camp in the Champions League group stages – five years ago.

The Old Firm rivalry has a habit of throwing up these sort of infantile squabbles.

An article that I wrote in January about the legendary Rangers team which had won all 18 of their Division One games and enjoyed a “perfect season” in the 1898/99 campaign – the only time the Govan outfit have achieved the feat in the top flight in their trophy-laden 149 year history – was even challenged.

“Perfect season?” asked one reader in an online post. “Celtic beat Rangers 2-0 in the Scottish Cup final in 1899!”

Yet, if Steven Gerrard’s men, who have won 29 and drawn six of their 35 top flight matches since competitive football resumed in this country back in August, can triumph in or draw their final three league fixtures they will deserve to be lionised for their accomplishment.

In the 2003/04 season Arsenal lost in the Charity Shield final, Champions League quarter-finals and League Cup and FA Cup semi-finals. But they were still dubbed “Invincibles” after going 38 games in the Premiership without suffering a reverse and nobody quibbled. So what exactly is the problem?

The fact that Rangers are on the verge of making history should certainly give Celtic an added incentive to perform and prevail when they travel across Glasgow to take on their city rivals this Sunday.

The past nine months have been calamitous for the quadruple treble winners. Nothing will erase the memory of their Champions League exit, dire Europa League showings, Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup losses and failed 10-In-A-Row bid.

Wholesale change is required at Parkhead if they are to reclaim their position as the dominant force in the country. That process has already started with the departures of manager Neil Lennon and head of football operations Nick Hammond. Chief executive Peter Lawwell and Scott Brown will soon move on too. There needs to be a clear out of the squad and a major rebuild.

However, even if they bring in a respected and experienced manager and even if they appoint a top class sporting director who can unearth a half-decent goalkeeper as well as some outstanding defenders, midfielders and strikers for affordable fees, they will be doing well to reclaim the Premiership.

Rangers are some distance ahead of them both on and off the park. The Glasgow derby matches this term have shown as much. They have won three and drawn one.

Celtic are expected to win trophies and titles in Scotland. Stopping opponents from lifting silverware, breaking a record or extending a run shouldn’t really be something for them to shout about. But after the annus horribilis they have endured, prevailing at Ibrox this weekend will be something.

It may be a meaningless fixture for them as second place in the Premiership and a spot in the second Champions League qualifying round next season are assured. Still, coming out on top in a game of such significance for their hosts will be pleasing nonetheless. It will give their supporters the chance to celebrate and gloat after a harrowing and humiliating spell.

AND ANOTHER THING

The Amazon Prime documentary Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In will be released next month and is sure to offer many fascinating insights into why the Scot was so successful during his spells in the dugout with Aberdeen and Manchester United.

But one reason he did so well during his tenures at Pittodrie and Old Trafford is already well known – he stockpiled strikers.

Sir Alex could never have enough front men. He was obsessed with goalscorers and was constantly looking to increase his options in attack. It served him well over the years.

Steve Clarke, the Scotland manager, would be well advised to follow his lead. He will take Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Fraser to the Euro 2020 finals this summer. But should Leigh Griffiths or Kevin Nisbet join that trio? He will have a big call to make in the coming weeks.

Why, though, doesn’t Clarke take Griffiths and Nisbet? He has enough room in his 25 man squad to accommodate them both. He could find he needs them in the games against the Czech Republic, England and Croatia. It’s what Fergie would do.