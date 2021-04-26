Hundreds of shoppers have been pictured queuing up outside stores as retailers reopen for the first time this year.

From today, clothes shops, shopping centres, and other sectors such as the hospitality industry and travel accommodation can reopen.

Gyms and swimming pools can also reopen.

In Glasgow, hundreds of people could be seen on Argyle Street to visit Primark.

One woman told the Glasgow Times she had queued up from 4.30am to be first in line for the shop reopening.

Commenting on the reopening, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Best wishes to businesses opening up today.

"Recent months have been tough, but your sacrifices have helped save lives - thank you.

"To those heading to shops/cafes/pubs today - enjoy!

"But please take care and respect staff asking you to take precautions for your own safety."

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our customers in Scotland; our stores are fully stocked with fresh new season fashion, all at Primark’s famous amazing prices.

"Between our great value, everyday must-haves and hot new season trend collections, we’ve got everything our customers have been waiting for.

"We saw a great response to our re-opening by our customers in England and Wales last week, and we know our customers in Scotland will love our new Spring/Summer offering too. Safety remains at the front of our minds.

"We have extended opening hours across almost all of our stores in Scotland to help meet demand safely but we’re also asking our customers to keep up the support and spirit they showed last year, particularly if queuing outside or in-store.”

While retailers will implement procedures to ensure the safety of customers and staff, it is an individual’s responsibility to ensure they comply with the following guidance:

Do not visit any retail premises if you have tested positive or have developed any of the Covid-19 symptoms.

You must wear a face-covering when you go into any retail premises including any indoor area of a shopping centre, unless exempt. Read the face-covering policy.

Maintain a two-metre physical distance between other people.

You must follow direction signs, customer flow systems, and shop capacities as indicated by the retailer.

During this period adults, unless accompanying a vulnerable person or a child or children under 18, should shop alone.

Will I have to queue to get into a store?





Possibly, yes.

Will I need to socially distance?





Yes, you will be required to maintain a 2-metre distancing when in the stores and wear a face mask.

Do I still need to wear a facemask?





Yes, facemasks are still required unless you are excempt.

Will shopping centres reopen too?





Yes, shopping centres will be able to reopen from Monday.

Can I return products?





Yes, but for items that have been tried on but not purchased and or items that have been bought or returned, shops should consider sanitising them before returning them to public display, or only returning them to public display after 72 hours.

Can I leave my council area to shop?





No. You must stay within your council area for non-essential shopping (including Click and Collect) and should only travel to another area for essential shopping if there are no practical alternatives.

You are being advised to also:

