BOTH men and women can become anxious about hair loss so it comes as no surprise that hair transplant clinics have reported a big uplift in trade over the last year as people seek solutions and strive to improve their appearance – and feel better about themselves during the pandemic.

There’s also been an influx of new clinics opening in recent years which means that those thinking about the life-changing treatment should do their homework to ensure they are in safe hands – and choose a reputable and experienced company.

At DHI Scotland in Glasgow, staff are highly trained, very experienced, and put the client at ease. The clinic, in the Finnieston area of the city, has a particular focus on research, education and innovative treatments, and is proud that it helps growing numbers of satisfied customers each year.

One reason for its growth during the pandemic can be attributed to people feeling pressured to look their best on Zoom, Teams and Skype calls while working from home – and the fact that they can recover safely at home after treatment, taking advantage of the strict Covid stay-at-home restrictions.

DHI Scotland’s parent company, the DHI Global Medical Group – which has treated many celebrities over the years – has been specialising hair restoration since 1970 and now operates 75 clinics worldwide. It was able to operate during lockdown as private medical clinics in the UK were permitted to remain open under Covid rules.

In Glasgow, the clinic specialises in direct hair implantation which involves the clinician surgically removing individual hair strands from a portion of the skull with a tool less than 1mm wide, used to minimise scarring.

Hairs are taken from the back of the head, which is rarely affected by baldness, and placed into the affected areas where they grow naturally, while the hair grows back in the areas from where it was taken.

This procedure, invented in the 1970s, has become the industry standard above older surgeries, which were often painful and involved removing large strips of the scalp which could cause scarring, nerve damage and poor results.

DHI founder Konstantinos Giotis commented: “Our type of hair transplant is minimally invasive, so patients can recover at home without taking a week off. In fact, they typically resume working from home the following day.

“This is so practical that it suddenly makes the prospect of a hair transplant very, very appealing.”

Patient Simonis Dimitrios

Surgeons performed a much increased number of hair transplant procedures in the Glasgow clinic in 2020 compared to 2019.

One very satisfied Glasgow client is Jordan Carr who said he did much research on the subject and chose DHI Scotland given “their reputation and outstanding results”. Jordan added: “The full experience went better than I could ever have imagined, from start to finish. All the team were excellent – they fully explained every step and were exceptionally helpful and friendly.

“The procedure itself was completely pain free – you literally sit watching Netflix as your hair is transformed back to its former glory. I couldn’t recommend DHI highly enough for anyone contemplating a hair transplant – without doubt the industry’s best.”

Another happy client is Richard Clow, who admitted that he was very nervous on the day but was immediately made to feel at ease. “It was fantastic service from start to finish,” he confirmed. “From initially meeting Charles, I was given a very honest assessment giving me a good knowledge of what I could realistically achieve and expect – no hard sell, just a genuine desire to help.

“On the day I was very nervous but the surgeon and the team made me feel so at ease, explained everything clearly, and really made me relax. The procedure was so straightforward, pain free and I knew I was in great hands.

“The aftercare has been excellent, including the follow-up procedures, and almost three months in now I can really see a great difference already – I could not recommend the company highly enough.”

It’s fair to say that the DHI Global Medical Group has changed the lives of over a quarter of a million people over the years whether that be with a direct hair transplant, diagnosis and treatment of hair and scalp disorders, or other treatments including procedures on beards, eyebrow restoration, and bikini lines.

Indeed, a growing number of women are now seeking treatment, including those suffering from alopecia and others who have experienced follicle damage after years of over-waxing. Mr Giotis said: “The majority of our patients are men but we are seeing more and more women coming through our doors, especially as the likes of Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lady Gaga promote the ‘natural’ look for women’s bikini lines.

“Years of over-waxing and subsequent follicle damage can be reversed in just one session and as far as we know, we are the only company in the UK to offer this.”

Whatever procedure a client is considering, they can rest assured that DHI Scotland is 100% focused on that client and is also registered with Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) which regulates independent hospitals, hospices and clinics in Scotland.

HIS ensures that healthcare services meet the required standards of care, that good practice is identified, and areas for improvement are addressed. All DHI Scotland doctors are GMC-registered and certified by the DHI London Hair Restoration Academy through strict educational protocols and SOPS (standard operating procedures).