DOUGLAS Ross has said the disputed comments attributed to Boris Johnson about him preferring to see "bodies pile high in their thousands" rather than order a third Covid lockdown are “indefensible”.

The Scottish Tory leader said such comments would be “utterly unacceptable” from anyone in elected office and disturb tens of thousands of bereaved families.

However he stressed that Mr Johnson and Number 10 had denied the remarks.

The Daily Mail reported Mr Johnson allegedly made the comments after a crucial cabinet meeting last October, when he reluctantly agreed to a second Covid lockdown.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson: 'Let bodies pile high in their thousands' than enter lockdown claim

The paper said he raged: “'No more ****ing lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands!”

ITV political editor Robert Peston this morning said two “earwitnesses” had corroborated the account to him.

Asked by Sky News today if he had made the comment, Mr Johnson said: “No.”

Asked about the comment attributed to the PM, Mr Ross said: “The Prime Minister and Number 10 have been very clear he did not make those comments.

“Those comments made by anyone at any level of elected office in the country would be utterly unacceptable.

“I don't think I would want to see any more to give those comments anymore airtime because they will be deeply troubling at the tens of thousdands of families that have lost loved ones here in Scotland, and far too many across the United Kingdom.

“But the Prime Minister has been clear he did not make those comments.”

Asked if Mr Johnson’s position would be tenable if he had made the Covid comments, Mr Ross said: “In terms of the remarks again, I would say they are unacceptable remarks that are indefensible, at any level of government from any person who is in or seeks elected office.

“But the Prime Minister has been very clear that he did not make the marks the remarks that have been suggested.”

Pressed on what consequences should follow if Mr Johnson had made the comments, and told of Robert Peston’s report of two corroborating witnesses, Mr Ross said: “Well, they are unacceptable comments that no one can defend. The person who made the alleged comments, and anyone else see. They are indefensible comments.”

READ MORE: Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings saga: how much trouble is PM in over sleaze claims?

Asked if Mr Johnson should resign if he said them, Mr Ross said: “They are indefensible. You cannot defend language such as that.

“But, you know, I've got to say, I'm only basing my response on Number 10 and the Prime Minister saying he did not make those comments.

“But they are indefensible and I could never support them or support comments such as those.”

Asked if that meant he couldn’t support a person who made such comments, Mr Ross: “Yeah. If that person has made those comments they are indefensible, but the Prime Minister has been very clear he didn’t make those comments.”



