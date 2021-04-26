ALEX Salmond has called on the SNP to “think big” with pandemic recovery proposals – after drawing up plans for the Borders Railway to be extended into England.

The Alba Party leader has also appealed for the A77 to be dualled from Ayr to Stranraer in a bid to “turbo boost” the economic recovery in the south of Scotland.

During Mr Salmond’s time as first minister, plans to re-open the Borders Railway and other big infrastructure projects such as the Queensferry Crossing were brought forward.

Opened in 2015, the Borders Railway connects Edinburgh with Tweedbank in the Borders. To extend the line to Carlisle would cover 60 extra miles – around double the current line distance.

The original line cost more than £350 million to build.

The former first minister has called for big infrastructure projects to be brought forward to help the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Salmond said: “I am calling for the Borders Railway to be extended to Carlisle and for the A77 to be dualled as part of a massive programme of capital investment to turbo boost economic recovery in the Borders and the whole of the south of Scotland.

“By investing in major capital investment projects like these we can bring not only improved transport links but many more jobs, businesses and tourist visitors to the Borders and the South of Scotland.

"As we emerge from Covid it can not be a case of business as usual or of small-scale incremental changes.

“We need to think big if we are to bring about a sustainable economic recovery, breathe new life into our towns and villages and spread the economic benefits out of the central belt. Alba is offering the most ambitious and radical manifesto of any party in this election to do just that.”

Alba want to harness the power of the Scottish National Investment Bank, given a ‘primary mission’ by the SNP to tackle the climate emergency, to “connect the towns and communities of south Scotland through better transport and broadband connectivity”, added Mr Salmond.

The former first minister claimed that big infrastructure projects would be easier to bring forward if Scotland was an independent country.

He added: “We will also invest in our communities through a Scottish national housing company to build new good quality, energy-efficient homes for young families and we will build a new generation of world-class modern care homes for older citizens.

"While the SNP drags its feet and the Greens are soft on Independence, Alba is the only party making independence a priority in this election.

“Only Independence will give us the full economic powers and the financial clout to borrow for the long term at low-interest rates.”