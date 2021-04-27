New Research has revealed the health benefits of open water swimming, including improved mental health and wellbeing.

A survey by social enterprise Swim for Good found that four out of five wild swimmers say it has boosted their mental health, while others say it has improved their self-confidence and social connections.

So where are the best spots in Scotland to give it a go?

Tourism body VisitScotland has compiled a list of eight of the best - 

1. Loch Achilty, Highlands

A great location for first-timers, swimmers can wade in to the water without crossing any slippery rocks.

2. Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond

Surrounded by Munros and walking trails, the sandy bay is close to the town of Balmaha.

HeraldScotland: Milarrochy Bay, Loch LomondMilarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond

3. Loch Morlich, Aviemore, Highlands

An award-winning beach right in the heart of Cairngorms National Park.

4. Castle Stalker, Argyll and The Isles

The water of Loch Laich surrounds the castle on its own little tidal island.

HeraldScotland: Castle StalkerCastle Stalker

5. Great and Little Bernera, Outer Hebrides

With turquoise waters, the secluded lagoon of Little Bernera could be mistaken for The Maldives.

6. Lower Diabaig, North West Highlands

A secret little cove along the north coast of Scotland, this spot is found at the end of the road in the tiny Highland hamlet.

7. River Tay, Perthshire

Scotland’s longest river that flows through Perth and on to Dundee.

8. Gullane, East Lothian

Lovely beach with a narrow, sandy shoreline and views of the Firth of Forth.

HeraldScotland: The beach at GullaneThe beach at Gullane