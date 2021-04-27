THE SNP has been accused of fresh confusion over its policy on Europe and independence after Michael Russell contradicted Nicola Sturgeon over an EU referendum.

The Constitution Secretary, who is also SNP president, said it would depend on the circumstances at the time whether to hold such a vote and that it could be “desirable” to ask Scots about rejoining the EU.

However the First Minister ruled out the idea just days ago, saying EU re-entry was part of independence and it was “not her policy” to put the issue to a stand-alone vote.

The Scottish Tories said the SNP’s mixed messages showed its EU policy was “shallow and unclear”.

It followed days of rows about the implications of the SNP’s plans for the border with England.

If an independent Scotland did rejoin the EU, it would make the border with England a tightly regulated external EU border.

After SNP MSP Emma Harper last week talked up the possibility that such a trade border could create jobs, Ms Sturgeon said no one in the SNP wanted a border.

On Sunday, the First Minister then admitted there would be a border and “practical difficulties” on trade, but insisted these could be negotiated away with the UK so businesses did not “suffer”.

When the SNP launched its Holyood manifesto a fortnight ago, Ms Sturgeon was clear that re-entry to the EU should be automatic after a Yes vote on independence.

Asked if re-entry would only follow a second EU referendum, she said: “That’s not my policy.”

She said the SNP’s past support for a People’s Vote on Brexit in 2019 was when there was still a chance to stop the UK leaving the EU after the “disaster” of the Brexit vote.

She said: “We’ll set out exactly the prospectus for independence in an independence referendum. But the vast majority of people in Scotland want to be in the EU.

“If you’re asking me right now whether I foresee public opinion in Scotland on whether or not Scotland be in the EU changing then I don’t, because it hasn’t changed in the years since the Brexit referendum. If anything Scotland is stronger in its view.”

But in an online event with the Institute for Government, Mr Russell took a different line.

Asked if there would be a second EU referendum if Scotland secured its independence from the UK, Mr Russell said: “I think that that would depend on the circumstances of the time and what the requirements of the time are.

“The people of Scotland have been pretty unequivocal in wanting to stay, in every single poll, in the EU. So you could argue that that was not necessary.

“There are circumstances in which you could say it would be desirable to have a re endorsement of it. My own view is it’s not necessary, but I wouldn’t go to the wall for it and I shall not be the decision maker anyway.”

Tory constitution spokesman Dean Lockhart said: “Nicola Sturgeon and Mike Russell are united in their determination to inflict another damaging independence referendum on the people of Scotland - but when it comes to what would happen in the event of breaking up the UK, they can’t get their stories straight.

“The SNP admit they’ve done no economic analysis on independence and their position on the EU is just as shallow and unclear.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives are strong enough to stop the SNP’s intended reckless and divisive referendum and instead get the Scottish Parliament focused on recovery, saving jobs and rebuilding communities.”

Mr Russell, 67, retires as the MSP for Argyll & Bute next week.

Scots voted 62-38 in favour of Remain in 2016, but the UK-wide 52-58 for Leave resulted in the country being taken of the EU as part of Brexit regardless.

The SNP plan is to have Indyref2 before 2024, Covid permitting, then independence in 2026.