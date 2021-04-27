Channel 4 held a televised debate of Scotland's main party leaders ahead of the Scottish Election on May 6th.
It was the first UK-wide televised debate of Scotland's main party leaders with representatives from each party clashing over a host of issues.
The debate, which was hosted by C4 News journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy saw SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Conservatives' Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar, Scottish Green's co-Leader Patrick Harvie and Scottish Lib Dem's Willie Rennie all take part.
Channel 4 took the decision not to include Alex Salmond in the debate and asked for questions and discussion points from viewers.
The debate saw the leaders clash over set topics, with challenges between leaders allowed. There was no opening statements or audience questions.
The debate is the last before Scotland heads to the polls.
On 6 May, voters in Scotland will elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs).
The debate can be watched on Channel 4+1 at 8pm on April 27th and on All 4.
