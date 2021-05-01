“I HAVE been a friend and an enemy of my body for 30 years.” Carlota Guerrero writes in the introduction to Tengo un Dragon Dentro del Corazon, a new book of her photographs. It’s as apt a summary of her work as any.
Time and again in her images, the Barcelona-based photographer is concerned with the female body, how it is seen and how it feels. The result has been hailed as a feminist, body-confident vision of 21st-century women.
“Carlota’s work is the antidote to our male-gaze problem,” the poet Rupi Kaur, a sometime collaborator with Guerrero, says of the photographer’s work. “In an industry dominated by men shooting women’s bodies, Carlota’s vision is refreshing.”
Over the years, Guerrero has worked with the likes of Solange Knowles (she shot the cover of Solange’s 2016 album A Seat at the Table), Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon and brands such as Givenchy and Dior.
Tengo un Dragon Dentro del Corazon (which translates as I Have a Dragon Inside My Heart) is a primer for an artist who celebrates the female form in all its variety.
Tengo un Dragon Dentro del Corazon: The Photographs of Carlota Guerrero is published by Prestel, priced £39.99
