A Liberal Democrat MP has called for the ministerial code to be extended to party leaders in a bid to hold Alex Salmond to account for his involvement with Russia Today.

Jamie Stone, MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, asked Michael Gove yesterday if he believed that the code should cover leaders of “new political parties who might possibly be receiving payments from the arms of overseas governments who don't hold dear to their heart the best interest of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Gove said the MP had put his “finger on an important point of public scrutiny”.

After the exchange, Mr Stone said: “It is absolutely mind-blowing that Alex Salmond is allowed to continue working for a Kremlin backed 'news' station when standing for election to Holyrood. Mr Salmond is tangled up in a clear conflict of interest, which our constitution should not allow.

"If the Conservative Government are serious about 'taking back control', then they need to take action to halt corruption in all its guises - from David Cameron's dodgy lobbying record to Alex Salmond's pay cheques from Putin's pals at Russia Today.”

Alex Salmond has previously said that he is not employed by RT, but creates The Alex Salmond show through an independent production company and it is broadcast on the Russian-backed station.

However he has come under fire since the launch of the Alba party after he refused to say that Russia was behind the Salisbury novichok poisonings when asked last month.

Asked repeatedly about whether he believed the state was responsible, he did not say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but replied: “Evidence came forward and was contested, that I said should go to the international tribunals and courts.

“I said that at the time. I think the evidence came forward and people can see it for what it is.”

The Alba party did not respond to a request for comment.