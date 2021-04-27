The Channel 4 election debate saw party leaders clash over a second independence referendum.

The panel featured SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Conservatives' Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar, Scottish Green's co-Leader Patrick Harvie and Scottish Lib Dem's Willie Rennie.

During #NextLeaderOfScotland debate @Krishgm challenges Scottish leaders, “Nicola Sturgeon is the only one playing to win. The rest of you are all playing different games”. pic.twitter.com/v3cQTKQ5mq — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 27, 2021

The politicians debated over a second independence referendum. Nicola Sturgeon said that an independent Scotland in the EU would "open up free trade again across 27 other countries".

She also stated that: "Brexit is all about narrowing our horizons - independence is about expanding those horizons again."

Nicola Sturgeon claims Scottish independence would maximise Scotland's trading opportunities in the #NextLeaderOfScotland debate. pic.twitter.com/YDd7mnhtWa — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 27, 2021

Mr Harvie was asked what happens if Boris Johnson refuses calls for another independence referendum. The Greens leader responded by saying it would "clearly push more and more people towards supporting independence".

Ms Sturgeon agreed and added that he would have to ultimately take the Scottish Government to court.

When asked about the lack of plans for what an independent Scotland would look like, she answered that a plan would be put forward ahead of a second referendum but stresses the focus is on the pandemic and the recovery.

Ms Sturgeon says she is the only leader "putting forward a prospectus that is serious about governing this country".

"The people of Scotland will judge me and all of these things a week on Thursday," she adds.

Mr Ross responds to the question of whether the Union of the United Kingdom is voluntary, he said: "It is the most powerful and successful economic and political union that the world has ever seen."

Douglas Ross responds to @krishgm about whether the Union of the United Kingdom is voluntary. #NextLeaderOfScotland pic.twitter.com/oMrNbmUlwx — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 27, 2021

Mr Sarwar when asked about another independence vote said: "Of course it's Scotland's right to choose its own future.

"Do we really want the next parliament to be an extension of this argument, frankly of this circus?"

Mr Ross said the election is a chance to get rid of the SNP from government and says "I would love to be first minister".

Mr Rennie pointed to Scotland's drugs death rate, which is now the highest in Europe and claims the SNP would "take their eye off the ball" again if the focus is on independence.