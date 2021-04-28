More than 200 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 204 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Tuesday.
One additional death of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days has been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure now is 7,654.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,078 deaths up to 25 April.
Due to the ongoing Scottish parliament election, the First Minister did not appear in a televised briefing.
The test positivity rate was 0.9 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
This is the lowest rate returned since the start pf September last year, and matches the data for much of August, when the virus was nearly suppressed.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,789,978 first doses, while 1,142,947 have received a second.
A total of 75 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 12 people are in intensive care, nine of them for longer than 28 days.
