AFFLUENT and engaged, Eastwood is a constituency that "fair loves its politics", according to former Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw.

He won the seat from Scottish Labour in 2016, securing 35.7 per cent of the vote and a majority of 1,611, with the SNP in second place.

"It's not a seat that any party could say they own," he said.

"It's also one of the seats which regularly has the highest turnout, in UK general elections, in referendums and in Scottish parliamentary elections, which may reflect the fact that it’s always been a seat that's been closely contested."

In Eastwood, "people don't grudge voting or their politics," said Mr Carlaw. "They are actively very engaged".

Covering much of the East Renfrewshire council area, Eastwood takes in well-heeled commuter towns such as Newton Mearns, Clarkston and Giffnock, as well as the conservation village of Eaglesham and more rural areas.

It was previously held by Labour's Ken Macintosh, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, from 1999 until Mr Carlaw's victory five years ago.

But the former Scottish Tory leader – who led the party until July last year – now views the SNP as his main threat.

He pointed to the area's strong No vote in 2014, and said he is aware of some tactical voting for the Tories to keep the SNP out.

Locals are focused on the need for recovery, Mr Carlaw argued, casting the whole issue of a second referendum "in a different light".

"It's quite a sharp change to the 2019 general election, where Brexit and Boris, I have to concede, were quite strong issues," he said. "I really haven't found that being raised."

Colm Merrick, the SNP candidate, has a different view. He said voters are "extremely disappointed with the Brexit situation".

People still care about leaving the EU and are "very European in outlook", he said, highlighting the area's strong Remain vote.

"I think it's a two-horse race here," he said. "It's between ourselves, in the SNP, and the Tories."

Originally from Northern Ireland, Mr Merrick has been a local councillor since 2017. He thinks the Eastwood result will be "close".

"We don't think anybody's going to storm ahead," he added.

Katie Pragnell, Labour's young first-time candidate, will be hoping her party is still in the game.

She was motivated to enter politics by her experiences as a disabled person, "trying to access the job market, trying to access education".

She added: "I think we need people in our parliament to stand up for those who feel left behind.

"The parliament only has one openly disabled MSP at the moment. For parliament to be truly representative, there should be 23."

Ms Pragnell, who grew up in Busby, is also keen to point out Eastwood has "pockets of deprivation" alongside affluent areas.

"During this pandemic, the local community has had to open food larders to help those who are struggling and those who have been on furlough," she said.

"It shows you that there's issues in Eastwood that you might not necessarily think about."

All three candidates highlighted education as a big issue, with Eastwood boasting some of Scotland's top performing state schools.

"Eastwood has an enviable reputation for its schools," said Mr Merrick. "And we know that schools and young people in general have been hit quite badly with the pandemic – everybody has, but young folk maybe that bit more."

Mr Carlaw also pointed to planning issues, new developments and the erosion of green space as hot topics among voters.

Recovery from the pandemic looms large, as it does everywhere.

"It's the most unusual election I've ever fought, and I've been fighting them since 1982," said Mr Carlaw.