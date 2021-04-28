Weekly strike action by ScotRail staff has been extended, with ticket examiners to walk out alongside their conductor colleagues this Sunday.

This week was set to be the last of six Sundays of strikes by members of the RMT union, but instead the industrial action will continue.

Earlier this month ticket examiners voted in support of walkouts, following a dispute over “equality and justice” surrounding extra pay for working rest days.

This Sunday, May 2, will mark the first of six weeks of the ticket examiner's strikes.

It was also due to be the last of six Sundays of strikes by conductors – who ScotRail claims are trying to force a 50% increase in overtime payments.

However, from May 9 the conductors will now commence another six Sundays of walkouts.

READ MORE: Scottish election: Where is the plan for our stricken airports?

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “The RMT’s strike action is wrong and will have a significant impact on customers who are returning to the railway as lockdown eases.

“At a time when we need to attract people back to the railway to recover the business and secure jobs, the RMT’s damaging actions will turn people away.

“Industrial action will have no impact on ScotRail’s position on 50% overtime pay increases for no additional hours worked, given the severe financial challenges we face.

READ MORE: Stuart Waiton: Forget 'green' jobs, Scotland needs more and better jobs

“We will do everything we can to minimise the consequences of this action, but customers who are trying to get back to some form of normality will be affected and may have to find alternative travel solutions.”

Customers are warned to plan head as significant disruption is expected.

A small number of services will still operate and ScotRail aim to increase these in the coming weeks.

Limited bus replacement services will be available for key workers - running to University Hospital Hairmyres, University Hospital Wishaw, Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Onboard ticket checks returned to ScotRail trains from Monday as coronavirus restrictions were eased.