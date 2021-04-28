An SNP MP has spoken out about “battling with the black dog of depression” and is urging people to reach out for help.

As Kirsty Blackman appeared in the Commons in person for the first time in more than a year, she emphasised the importance of constituents knowing “they’re not battling this alone”.

She said: “there are so many of us”.

Her comments were commended by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords, Eleanor Laing, who said: “I’m sure the whole House will have heard what (she) said and she’s courageous to give her advice here in the chamber and people would do well to listen to her advice and we’re glad to see her back.”

Blackman, the SNP’s former deputy Westminster leader, explained: “This is the first time that I’ve stood in this House to speak since January 2020.

READ MORE: Agenda: Why a psychologist should be a policymaker’s best friend

“During the past year and a bit, like so many of our constituents, I’ve been battling with the black dog of depression and I know that so many people have so I crave your indulgence for a small moment.

“Please, if you know somebody who is not being themselves recently, reach out to them, ask them if they’re OK, let them know it’s OK to not be OK.

"Offer them help, but most importantly, let them know that you are there when they’re ready to talk or if they’re ready to talk.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Deaths falling as restrictions ease

“I think it’s hugely important that all of our constituents understand that they’re not battling this alone, there are so many of us.”

In following, Treasury minister Jesse Norman said: “I think it’s absolutely in order and right for her to bring this very, very important issue back to the House, to do so in such a personal way only gives it additional force.”

“I doubt there is a member of this House whose own life has not been affected in one way or another, either by the concern she describes, personal, the black dog, depression, however it may be or their own family or friends.”