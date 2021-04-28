UK leaders set for four-nation talks regarding the central Government’s plans to resume international travel, tonight.

The devolved leaders are meeting with the Minister for the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove, to discuss the UK Government's intention to relax restrictions on foreign travel.

Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford, said: “I will repeat again this evening to Mr Gove my view that the biggest danger we now face is the reimportation of coronavirus from other parts of the world.

“We’ve done such a fantastic job here in Wales to get us to where we are today.

“Surely the last thing we want is to go headlong into international travel, have people go into parts of the world where coronavirus is in much more vivid circulation, where there are new variants that we don’t know anything about, and then to find that coming back here and undermining everything we have done.”

READ MORE: Jet2 ‘encouraged’ by bookings for winter and next summer

Similarly, Nicola Sturgeon recently urged the UK Government that progress in tackling coronavirus must not be jeopardised by “too lax a position on international travel”.

She argued that opening up overseas travel risks importing new strains of the virus, which vaccines may be less effective against.

Rules in Scotland require all travellers from overseas to self-isolate in a designated quarantine hotel for at least 10 days.

Sturgeon said the Scottish Government continues to encourage the UK to implement the same approach.

Earlier this month Boris Johnson said he was “hopeful” about restarting international travel on May 17.

UK officials are in talks with the EU over reopening travel routes through the summer holidays.