NICOLA Sturgeon will today set out her 100-day “action plan” for the coronavirus recovery if the SNP is re-elected.

The First Minister will outline measures to boost the NHS, protect jobs and support children and young people.

Ms Sturgeon will say the plan shows that only the SNP has the experience and leadership to guide the country through the pandemic and into recovery.

She is due to visit the Aberdeenshire West constituency as campaigning ahead of the May 6 election enters the final week.

Ahead of the visit, the First Minister said: “This election is the most important in the history of the Scottish Parliament – and only the SNP are offering a programme for serious government to lead Scotland through the pandemic and into a sustainable recovery.

“Today we will outline the key steps that people in Scotland can expect an SNP Government to take within the first 100 days if we win the election to keep Scotland safe.

“It will show the immediate action we will take to protect our NHS, boost our economy, create jobs and to help Scotland’s children and young people. While other parties in this election have failed to put forward a serious plan for Scotland’s future, the SNP is ready to get to work.

“Our immediate priority should we be re-elected will be to steer Scotland through the Covid crisis and get the recovery under way.

“Polls are showing that the outcome of this election is on a knife-edge, and by giving both votes to the SNP next Thursday, people can elect a government which has the experience and the leadership to lead Scotland through this crucial period and into a sustainable future.”

Ms Sturgeon yesterday appealed to voters to back the SNP to keep the NHS “safe”. On a campaign visit to Eastwood, she said: “The actions of the Westminster Tory Government since the Brexit vote in 2016 all add up to a serious and growing threat to our health service.

“That would be bad enough at any time, but it is critical that as we recover from Covid, decisions about Scotland’s health and Scotland’s health service are in Scotland’s hands.”

But Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton criticised her record.

He said: “Since 2007, Nicola Sturgeon has been either health secretary or First Minister so for the last 14 years the number one threat to our NHS has been her.

“Long before the pandemic Scotland was consistently missing waiting targets for cancer treatment and A&E waits.

“Staff have been working heroically for the last 12 months but it’s clear that there is a huge task ahead of us to get the NHS back on its feet again.

“Votes for Scottish Liberal Democrats will ensure that the next Government has a laser-like focus on helping our NHS recover from the pandemic, not another independence referendum.”