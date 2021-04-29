The SNP has promised to release the OECD's long-awaited review of Curriculum for Excellence in the first 100 days of a new government.

The pledge is one of a series that would be enacted if Nicola Sturgeon's party triumphs in the Scottish Parliament election.

It comes after publication was postponed due to Covid-19, with Education Secretary John Swinney later at the centre of a secrecy row amid claims the SNP did not want its record on education to be judged in the run-up to next Thursday's vote.

Called First Steps, the new document also says the party will begin work to implement the review's recommendations if it wins next month.

Among other commitments is a pledge to ensure pupils get "fair results" under alternative assessment following cancellation of National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams. Fees for music and arts education would also be abolished.

In a boost for students, the SNP is also planning to establish a £20 million Summer Support Fund.

It will help those unable to find work throughout the summer months that SAAS does not cover.

NUS Scotland President Matt Crilly said: “At our Big Student Debate we were pleased to have support from all of the main parties to tackling the students financial situation over summer – it’s good to hear the discussion now turn to solutions.

“Students across Scotland will soon receive their last support payments ahead of a long summer of financial uncertainty, with fewer work opportunities and, for most, no access to social security.

“We now need to move beyond applying the sticking plaster of more hardship funding – that’s why we’re asking candidates in this election to back our Student Guarantee and a student support system that meets the real cost of learning.”