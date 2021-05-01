HE is known for going above and beyond for his film roles, but it seems Tom Cruise - who is currently filming his new movie in the UK - is also something of an action man in real life.

He’s in the UK?

The Hollywood megastar is presently filming scenes for the seventh in his Mission Impossible franchise, in which he plays spy Ethan Hunt.

So what’s he been up to?

Cruise was seen running along the top of a moving steam train at the North Yorkshire Moors railway, but when a cameraman - who was wearing a harness - lost his footing on the top of the train and found himself dangling down the side of the carriage, Cruise reached out and grabbed a hold of him to stop him from falling further, before pulling him back up to safety.

It’s not the first time?

In July 1996, at the London premiere of the first Mission Impossible movie, he noticed a pair of young fans were being squished by the 10,000-strong crowd and alerted police to stop them from being crushed. The following month, he helped save a family of five when he spotted their yacht on fire, sending his own yacht's skiff over to bring them to safety.

Cocktail?

Camera operator Bill Bennett revealed in a social media post earlier this week that while filming the 1988 movie Cocktail, Cruise realised his co-star Elisabeth Shue was about to walk into the running tail rotor at the back of a helicopter on set, saying Cruise lunged after her and tackled her to the ground. He said: “He rolled her over, dragging her at the same time, and you could see the momentary anger on her face…But by that time he is pointing at the tail rotor which is now a couple feet away, screaming at her that she almost died…Tom had, in that instant, truly saved her life."

Mission Impossible?

Production initially halted in February last year as the pandemic hit and then in October, the film was forced to shut down for another week after 12 crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

Cruise was not amused?

The Sun released leaked audio of Cruise, 58 - whose new 'Top Gun 2' movie Maverick is out next month - unleashing an expletive-laden rant. The star - who is also a producer of the franchise - said that the rest of Hollywood was looking to his project for guidance on how to return to movie-making in the pandemic. He was heard saying, “We are creating thousands of jobs…I don’t ever want to see it again - ever. And if I See you do it again, you’re ******* gone.”

But fans are unfazed?

His presence in Yorkshire is drawing crowds. One admirer said on Facebook: “At the end of the day he gave us a wave, said ‘See ya tomorrow’ to the kids then jumped into his helicopter and flew it away himself like an absolute boss! An action hero in every sense of the word!”