KEITH Brown is the latest to take the hot seat in our Brian Taylor Podcast and the episode is out today.

The SNP depute leader was grilled by former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor on questions of independence, the environment and his stance on the Alba party.

In the 35-minutes episode, Mr Brown calls for a four nations inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis as well as addressing the tension between SNP's environmental goals and the wish to protect jobs in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

The episode is the last of a special leader's edition of the podcast ahead of the Scottish Parliament election.

Previous episodes include interviews with Anas Sarwar, Alex Salmond, Willie Rennie, Patrick Harvie and Douglas Ross.

How can I listen?





Don't worry, there are a few ways you can listen to the episode.

Apple Podcasts

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts - if you have an iPhone, iPad, Macbook or another Apple product, download the Apple Podcasts app.

Either click the button above or click this link to be directed straight to our podcast home and get the latest episode.

Make sure you hit the subscribe button and be instantly notified whenever we publish a new episode.

Spotify

This podcast is also available on Spotify. This can be accessed via all devices, either through the Spotify app or the web player.

Click this link to head straight to our homepage on Spotify and get the latest episode.

And make sure you follow the show and add us to your library - that way, you'll never miss an episode, and will get notified when there's a new show available.

Amazon Music

Great news for smart speaker owners - we're bringing you The Brian Taylor Podcast straight to Amazon music.

This means you can access it on your Amazon Alexa speaker or any other Amazon device.

Follow the podcast here.

Acast

If you don't have Apple Podcasts or Spotify, don't worry. There's still a way to hear Brian's unrivalled political chatter.

You can listen on the Acast player here.