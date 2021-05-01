The vast majority of councils in Scotland are on track to be placed in Level 2 of Covid restrictions in Scotland.

Indeed, only one Scottish council is not on track for the further easing of Covid restrictions, with the Scottish Government attempting to follow their roadmap which would see Level 2 introduced across the whole of Scotland from 17 May.

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, every local authority averaged fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 population at one point this week, which is a requirement for the easing of restrictions.

Scotland had 1,292 positive cases between April 21 and April 27, which was 23.6 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.2%.

Only Moray is over the threshold with a surge in Covid cases taking its average over 50 cases per 100,000.

The area reported 16 new cases in the area yesterday - however earlier this week every council had a seven-day average case rate of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000.

Dr Jillian Evans told BBC Scotland that Moray's cases could not be linked to a specific event saying: "That gives us cause for concern because it makes it difficult for us to manage those individual cases.

"That reminds me of what is happening in places like New Zealand where they really looking at this with an individual lens and not just a population one.

"We can only do that because infection rates generally across Grampian and Scotland are so low."

What would change in Level 2?

A move to level two would allow limited numbers of people to socialise indoors, permit pubs to serve alcohol inside and also result in an easing of restrictions on theatres and cinemas.

Level 2 would see: