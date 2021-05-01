Fire crews battled a huge blaze in Dunfermline after a Stagecoach bus went on fire near a Tesco Superstore.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service raced to the scene after receiving the alarm at around 7.15am on Saturday morning.
They left at around 8.45am after the fire was extinguished.
There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.
Stagecoard confirmed the fire started after the bus developed a technical fault.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The call came in at 7.17am this morning.
"We sent two appliances along and extinguished the fire and left the scene at 8.48am."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.20am, officers were called to the Carnegie Drive area of Dunfermline following a report of a bus on fire.
"There were no injuries and emergency services remain at the scene while recovery is ongoing."
A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: "The bus developed a technical fault during its journey. There were no passengers on board the bus at the time.
"The driver safely exited the vehicle and the emergency services were called.
"Safety is our absolute priority and an investigation is underway into the cause of the incident."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.