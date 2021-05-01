There have been 175 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been 1 death in the same period.
19,683 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 1.1% of these were positive.
It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,660.
Yesterday, 191 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
2,811,343 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,263,862 have received their second dose
According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, every local authority averaged fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 population at one point this week, which is a requirement for the easing of restrictions.
