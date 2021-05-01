Willie Rennie has claimed the Scottish Liberal Democrats is the only party that has a track record of gaining seats in Scotland and can help stop a second independence referendum.

He pointed to evidence that they are the only ones to have gained seats at each of the last four elections north of the border.

Mr Rennie said that the gains that Liberal Democrats make next Thursday will change the balance of the Scottish Parliament, take the referendum off the table for five years and prioritise the recovery.

He said: "We were the only party to gain a constituency from the SNP at the 2019 UK election.

"The Liberal Democrats have gained seats in the last four elections in Scotland.

"We are the only party that can say that. Our gains this time will make the difference.

"In the European election, we gained more votes than ever before with a 13% share and a new MEP.

"Last autumn we gained a council seat in Perth from the SNP, even though the constituency had been considered just a battle between the SNP and Conservatives.

"Next Thursday the Liberal Democrats will make more gains and those seats will change the balance of the parliament."