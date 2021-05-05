On Thursday, Scotland goes to the ballot box for the latest Holyrood elections.
Many topics have led the debate in the run up to the vote - including the pandemic recovery, climate change and the constitutional question.
On Sunday, an exclusive poll for The Herald showed a dramatic split on the independence question, with both Yes and No at 50 per cent, once undecideds are removed.
Our poll by BMG Research also suggests the SNP is set to win 68 seats - a majority for Nicola Sturgeon's party.
With the Scottish Election this Thursday May 6, do you think if there is a Yes majority there should there be another independence referendum?
Vote in our poll below:
Please note that while not entirely scientific, this poll is to act as a straw poll to give an early indication of potential results.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.