Hundreds have gathered to take part in a socially distanced Scottish independence in Glasgow, while others gathered at the other side of the square for a pro-Union event.
The static rally for Scottish independence took place today between 1pm-3pm in George Square as part of Now Scotland's day of action for independence.
The day of action calls for supporters to show their support for independence with safety first measures at the heart of all calls for action.
The event saw music and speakers at George Square with those attending required to register for the event.
Ahead of the event, AUOB said: "Registration ensures that the Rally site is organised with appropriate distancing throughout, and so we ask you to attend only if you have your registration confirmed. This process keeps the no. of attendees manageable with info available for Track&Trace purposes if required."
RALLY FOR INDEPENDENCE- GLASGOW— All Under One Banner (@AUOBALBA) March 22, 2021
SATURDAY 1ST MAY 1PM- 3PM 🏴
1/ Rally for independence- Glasgow will take place on Saturday 1st May 1pm-3pm in Glasgow's George (Freedom) square. This static-rally will be the #AUOB contribution to the @NowScotlandNow National Day of Action. pic.twitter.com/nqIQXw0d1S
Ahead of the event, Now Scotland said: “There will be a number of small socially distanced static protests and gatherings right across the country to mark a day of action for independence, just days before the Scottish electorate go to the polls in an historic parliamentary election.”
George Square Glasgow, Independence supporters on one side, Union supporters on the other. pic.twitter.com/Hx2kbcEEVv— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) May 1, 2021
At 6pm Now Scotland members are asked to join the Twitter “storm” they are hoping to create, while at 7pm there will be a Zoom event featuring speakers from Scotland, Wales and Cornwall’s independence movements.
Protesters also gathered for a pro-Union rally in George Square with police also at hand during the events.
Videos on social media showed supporters of each side taking their place on each side of the square.
