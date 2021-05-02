An East Kilbride chip shop covered a Colin the Caterpillar cake in batter and fried it as part of a special promotion.
The cake stunt at Emanuel’s in East Kilbride comes after Marks & Spencer started legal action against Aldi over the rival’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar product.
Chip shop owner Ricky Brandon told the PA news agency: “It’s a wee bit silly but hopefully they’ll just cancel it and let (Aldi) do their thing.
“One of our app partners, East Kilbride Eats, came up with the idea, wanting one of the chip shops on their app to take on the challenge of battering Colin and getting on the Save Cuthbert promotion.
“It was a wee bit easier than expected but I think I’d definitely make the batter a wee bit thicker for it next time.
“Maybe if I had cut it up into slices and battered them individually and then built the cake up that way.”
Mr Brandon will be well prepared for such a venture, as part of their Saturday night promotion through the app is offering customers a battered slice with their order.
Colin is far from the first unusual product to be deep-fried at the chippy.
Mr Brandon added: “We just decided we’d go for it and have a bit of fun with it – we had it on display there with a few people coming in and getting pictures with it.
“Every week you just take it as it comes but things are definitely picking back up again and starting to get to a wee bit more normality.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.