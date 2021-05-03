As Thursday's polls move ever closer, it would only be natural to want to give the most informed decision when going to the ballot box. 

But where do you start?

We've had countless debates, soundbites, Twitter-bashing and more, and you wouldn't be blamed for struggling to wrap your head around it all.

That's why we've pulled together the key points from Scotland's main political party's manifestos to help you ahead of Thursday's crucial vote.

You can interact with each of the tables, searching by keywords like 'independence', 'economy', 'recovery' and 'environment'.

SNP

  • Tackling the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Hold a second referendum on Scottish independence
  • Build 100,000 new homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these being for social rent
  • Launch a National Care Service
  • Oppose nuclear weapons
  • Bring ScotRail into public ownership

Scottish Conservatives

  • Rollout of full fibre broadband
  • £2bn investment into the NHS
  • Introduction of a £500 skills grant to combat unemployment
  • Recruiting 3,000 teachers to close the attainment gap
  • Potentiating local policing

Scottish Labour

  • Guarantee a job for every young Scot
  • Invest in the NHS to get cancer treatment back on track, improve mental health, and give carers the pay they deserve
  • Develop a comeback plan for education which invests in and gives IT support to schools
  • Invest in green jobs and seize Scotland's hosting of COP26 to champion an ambitious climate justice plan
  • Create a community recovery fund to invest in local areas

Scottish LibDems

  • Put recovery from the pandemic first
  • An education bounce back plan
  • Train more mental health specialists for community centres, hospitals, workplaces and schools
  • Tackle the climate emergency with a green jobs revolution
  • Oppose a second independence referendum

Scottish Greens

  • A fair and green recovery from the pandemic
  • Tackle the climate emergency investing in transport, warm homes and renewable energy
  • Re-join the European Union as an independent country

