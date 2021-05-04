WITH more than 4.2 million people registered to vote in the upcoming Holyrood election, voters are now being encouraged to make sure they're ready to vote on 6 May.

The final total of voters registered for the Scottish Parliament election has been confirmed at 4,280,785 – the highest electorate ever for a Scottish Parliament election.

And while voting should only take a few minutes, the current coronavirus pandemic means there will be arrangements in place to maintain physical distancing at the polling place.

Staff will also be on hand to manage the number of people allowed inside at any one time.

This might mean that voters will be asked to queue to enter their polling station, which will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Anyone in the queue at their polling station at 10pm will be able to vote.

Malcolm Burr, Convener of the Electoral Management Board for Scotland, said: “This year voting in person will look a little different to previous elections.

"You can help keep yourself and others safe by following the safety measures that will be in place at the polling place.

"This includes bringing a face covering, unless you are exempt, and sanitising your hands on entering and leaving the polling place.

"If you are asked to queue, this will be so that you and others can follow the physical distancing measures in place so please be patient while you wait for your turn.

"If people are unsure of what to do at the polling place, or need any help, staff will be happy to assist."

Andy O’Neill, Head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, said: "If you become unwell or have to self-isolate as a result of Covid-19 shortly before polling day, or on the day itself, you don’t need to miss out on your vote.

"You can apply for an emergency proxy up until 5pm on polling day, so someone you trust can vote on your behalf.

"You can do this by contacting your local electoral registration office."