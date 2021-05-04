From campaigning restrictions to postal voting and social distancing in place for those casting their ballot in person, the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary election is set to be the most significant since devolution - but also the most unusual.

In fact, Covid restrictions will have an impact on counting and cause delays in results. Here is everything you need to know about the timeline of events.

How will votes be counted?

The Scottish Council by-elections last Autumn were the only one held during the pandemic so far and therefore are being held as a model for procedures.

Vote counting and verification was done electronically then, making the process swift despite restrictions.

However, this will not be done for Scottish Parliament elections, so count lay-outs and processes will be different.

Poll set-up is in the hands of Returning Officers - officials responsible for handling the electoral process - and physical distancing arrangements in place at the counts are at their discretion.

They have the power to restrict the number of counting agents to enable social distancing, but, under Electoral Commission guidelines, they must still guarantee the integrity of the election.

Considering a limited amount of agents will be allowed at count venues, it is likely that counting will take longer than usual.

When will results be announced?





On Thursday, May 6, polls will be open between 7am and 10pm. Usually, volunteers would be counting from Thursday night until the early hours of Friday, but this time around there will be no overnight count and no exit poll.

Instead, counting will start between 9am and 10am on Friday, May 7. According to the Electoral Management Board for Scotland, 47 constituencies will wrap up voting and declare results by the end of Friday.

Votes for the remaining 26 constituencies will be counted on Saturday, May 8, however, regional results won’t be calculated and declared until the last constituency in each region has concluded counting.

Which constituency results are expected on Friday?





Airdrie and Shotts

Coatbridge and Chryston

Falkirk East

Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse

Motherwell and Wishaw

Glasgow Anniesland

Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn

Glasgow Pollok

Glasgow Southside

Rutherglen

Argyll and Bute

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Inverness and Nairn

Moray

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

Edinburgh Central

Edinburgh Southern

Edinburgh Western

Linlithgow

Midlothian North and Musselburgh

Clackmannanshire and Dunblane

Cowdenbeath

Kirkcaldy

North East Fife

Perthshire North

Stirling

Aberdeen Central

Aberdeen Donside

Aberdeenshire East

Angus North and Mearns

Banffshire and Buchan Coast

Dundee City West

Ayr

East Lothian

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire

Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley

Clydebank and Milngavie

Cunninghame North

Cunninghame South

Dumbarton

Eastwood

Greenock and Inverclyde

Paisley

Renfrewshire North and West

Strathkelvin and Bearsden

Which constituency results will be announced on Saturday?




