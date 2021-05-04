THIS is the moment a huge fire ripped through a building close to the Old College Bar.

Dramatic footage of the blaze shows the full extent of the fire which tore through a derelict property on Hill Street this morning.

Around 40 firefighters were called to tackle the flames on Hill Street at 1.30am this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, and an inquiry is ongoing.

Fire crews tackled the inferno through the night and remained on the scene this morning.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, however Fire and Rescue have confirmed there were no injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 1:27am on Tuesday, May 4, to a report of a derelict building on fire at High St, Glasgow.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliances to the scene. Firefighters were met with a well-developed fire and requested further resources to bring the fire under control.

“At its height more than 40 firefighters, seven fire engines and two height appliances were in attendance.

“There are no reported casualties and crews continue to work to extinguish the fire."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At 1.35am on Tuesday, May 4, police received report of a fire at a premises on High Street in Glasgow. Emergency services are in attendance and no-one has been injured.

“High Street is currently closed between John Knox Street and Ingram and Duke Street is closed between Rottenrow and Havannah Street.”

Detective Constable Neil Bonsor, of Stewart Street CID, added: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The blaze has caused significant damage to the building's structure.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, and who saw any suspicious behaviour to contact us.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation should contact Police Scotland

Footage by May A McLuskey