THEY are the publications which together became a crucial tome of over 70 years of Scottish bagpiping history.

The former Pipe Major of the 9th Battalion, Queen’s Own Highlanders, Captain John MacLellan, considered one of the greatest pipers of all time, hailed it as the "greatest single repository of bagpipe knowledge and information in the world’".

But the monthly Piping Times and its sister magazine, the bi-monthly Piping Today ceased publication last year through the Covid crisis.

And now it has been confirmed that a decision has been made to stop printing the titles as they were not financially sustainable.

In their place there are plans to at least get the Piping Times produced as an annual publication.

And the proposal also involves a move to digitise the magazines archive so it can be a free-to-access resource online.

To make it happen the National Piping Centre, which serves as a national and international centre of excellence for the instrument and its music, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to protect the magazines' legacy.

The National Piping Centre’s director of piping, Finlay MacDonald, said the vast store of history and opinions presented in both magazines was "unmatched and represents a tradition which is undergoing unprecedented change".

He said: “It was with the deepest regret that we have made the difficult decision to cease publication of the two magazines, Piping Times and Piping Today. Both titles hold a special place in the hearts of pipers across the world.

“Sadly, publication of the magazines could no longer be justified on the grounds of the associated costs. Dwindling circulation numbers - a common trend in publishing in recent years - has meant that, despite their long histories, the savings made had a significant impact on the organisation’s ability to weather the pandemic.

“Creating a physical record of the year’s piping news is still a priority for us. By publishing a Piping Times Annual we hope to create a new archive for the future.

"This first volume, covering the period from Spring 2020 to Autumn 2021, will be of enormous historical importance. While, on the one hand, far less piping activity has taken place due to the pandemic, the innovations that have taken place - most notably the explosion in online competitions - may be seen as a pivotal moment in the development of piping performance. It is essential that this is documented appropriately for researchers of the future.”

The Piping Times was first published in October 1948 as the monthly ‘house’ magazine of the College of Piping.

As well as printing competition results, reviewing events and reporting general news in the piping world, it provided a platform for the frank exchange of opinions and ideas.

It was also influential in fostering an international piping community. Contributors in those early years included some legendary names in piping such as Archibald Campbell (of Kilberry), Willie Gray, John MacLellan, Robert Meldrum and John MacFadyen.

Although not the magazine’s first editor, Seumas MacNeill, co-founder of the college, was the Convenor of the Editorial Committee that produced the magazine until 1959 when Seumas became the sole editor.

He produced the magazine each month until his death in 1996.

According to the piping centre it was his commitment to the publication that bequeathed the piping world a "substantial and valuable historical record".

The crowdfunder has just been launched and has in less than a day raised £4200 toward a target of £28,500.

Ofers of £15 or more can get people named as a sponsor and access to the ebook edition of the Piping Times annual A donation of £35 or more also gets you a physical copy of the annual.

A gift of £70 or more gets a ticket to a launch concert and a physical copy of the annual.

Head of Piping Studies at The National Piping Centre, John Mulhearn, said: “The history recorded in both magazines’ archives is of great value to the international piping community. The unmatched resource it represents for students and scholars of the bagpipe cannot be overstated. In making this resource more accessible, future research will benefit profoundly.”