AN investigation has been launched into a fire that tore through a historic Glasgow site in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Police are probing the incident after flames engulfed the building above the Old College Bar, in High Street at around 1.35am yesterday.
It has caused "significant damage" to the city institution, touted as one of Glasgow's oldest pubs.
No one was injured in the blaze which took firefighters hours to extinguish.
Our sister title, the Glasgow Times revealed in February how plans had been submitted to demolish the building and replace it with an 11-story residential development.
Structured House (Merchant Residential) Ltd wants to build 239 flats with roof-top terraces on the site.
Police now want witnesses to the fire to come forward with information.
Detective Constable Neil Bonsor, of Stewart Street CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The blaze has caused significant damage to the building's structure.
“We would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, and who saw any suspicious behaviour to contact us.
“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0119 of May 4. Alternatively a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
