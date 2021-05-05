The worst polling for the SNP since October 2019 reveals the party could miss out on a majority by six seats in the Holyrood election.

The new poll, conducted by Savanta ComRes for The Scotsman, projects the SNP will secure 42% of the constituency vote and 34% of the list vote.

This would see it return 59 MSPs - four below the 2016 result.

A total of 65 is needed for a majority.

The poll included a survey of 1,001 Scottish adults aged 18 or over which was carried out between April 30 and May 4.

However, the poll shows there would still be a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, since the Scottish Greens are projected to return nine MSPs with 9% of the list vote.

That's three more than the party returned in 2016.

The poll also found that support for Scottish independence is split, with 50% saying they would vote No if a referendum were to be held tomorrow.

A total of 42% said they would vote Yes, with the remaining 8% saying they do not know.

When the 'don't knows' are excluded, support for independence was at 46% while support for the union is at 54%.

Meanwhile, the poll projects the Scottish Conservatives will return 30 MSPs, one down on 2016, with 25% of the the constituency vote and 23% of the list vote.

Scottish Labour is predicted to return 26 MSPs, two more than five years ago, with 22% of the constituency and 19% of the list vote.

According to the poll, the Scottish Lib Dems will secure 8% of the constituency and 6% of the list vote which would see them return five MSPs, no change on 2016.

Alex Salmond’s Alba party would return no MSPs, according to the research.

It comes after a survey for The Times, published on Tuesday evening, suggested the SNP is set for a four-seat majority.

The final study by YouGov for The Times of 1,144 Scots, released just hours before the last televised debate, put the SNP on 52% in the constituency and 38% on the regional list, and suggests the Scottish Greens will take 13% of the regional vote.

It also found 45% of people would vote yes in a referendum on Scottish independence while 55% would vote no, when undecided voters were excluded.

Modelling by polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice has the SNP on 68 seats, a majority of four, while the Greens will take 13 seats, more than double their current haul of five.

The Alba Party, led by Alex Salmond, would also pick up a seat after receiving 3% of the vote, with the seat likely to come in the Mid Scotland and Fife region – where it received 7% of the vote in the YouGov study.

A seat for Mr Salmond’s party would see Eva Comrie take her place in Holyrood among 81 other independence-supporting MSPs.

The Scottish Tories, according to the poll, are set to win 26 seats, down five from the last election, but will retain a tight hold on second place as Labour could drop to 17 seats – losing seven.

YouGov surveyed 1,144 people aged 16 or older between May 2 and May 4.