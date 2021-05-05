For the last five years, The Herald Higher Education Awards have championed the best of Scotland’s colleges and universities.

And after a year that has forced the sector to adapt like never before, the awards have returned for 2021.

Institutions have until tomorrow to submit their entries which will be put forward to our expert judging panel chaired by The Herald Editor, Donald Martin and includes, Mhairi Harrington OBE, Dr Ilona Roth, Honorary Associate in the School of Life, Health and Chemical Sciences, The Open University, James Dunphy, Director of Access, Learning and Outcomes at the Scottish Funding Council, Jon Baldwin, Managing Director of Higher Education, Jisc, and Roy Gardner, Vice Principal for Corporate Development & Innovation at City of Glasgow College. The event, which is sponsored by City of Glasgow College, Jisc, QAA Scotland, Scottish Funding Council and Theorise Ltd will take place on Thursday, June 17.

New sponsor for 2021, Theorise Ltd, is sponsoring the Higher Educational Institution of the Year, which will recognise a college or university that has demonstrated exceptional performance in the past academic year and is open to all higher education institutions in Scotland.

The award is the only category that is not open for entry and will be decided by the judging panel based on submissions within other categories and the institution’s overall performance.

Dany Brunton, Director, Theorise Ltd, said: “Theorise are delighted to be supporting the Herald’s Higher Education Awards given our background in supporting students studies in further education. Given we are working with over 1,500 students across many of Scotland’s colleges and universities it is a pleasure for us to sponsor an award recognising the outstanding institutions in this country.”

Karen Watt, Chief Executive of the Scottish Funding Council, said: “The Herald HE Awards are a unique opportunity to celebrate the achievements of colleges and universities in Scotland.

"It’s really encouraging to see so many entries, and I know the judges will once again face a difficult task in selecting the finalists.”

There are 15 categories to enter which span from how institutions develop innovative materials and methods in their teaching and research to how they market themselves, use technology, engage with employers, support students, and promote widening access policies.

To enter and learn more about criteria and previous winners visit www.newsquestscotlandevents.com/heawards. The deadline for entries is 5pm on tomorrow.