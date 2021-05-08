“I wanted to sum up the seaside in all its moods,” Anne Ward says of her new book of photographs. “You never quite know what you're going to get – fun, tacky, peaceful, bracing, sometimes all of the above.”
The result, entitled Beside the Seaside, is both documentary and dream book, one heady with the scent of vinegar and candy floss and all our yesterdays. The images it contains have been gathered from Bridlington to Blackpool, Elie to Rothesay between 2004 and this year and capture the British seaside in all its shabby glory.
Glasgow-based Ward has a day job as the CEO of The Newspaper Club, but she has long recorded her journeys around the country on her I Like and Nothing to See Here blogs.
The seaside has always attracted her. “I like the brashness of the signs and colours, mixed with open spaces where there's room to breathe, and buildings that were built to entertain,” Ward says. “I hope the memory of childhood holidays jumps off the pages and releases your inner child.”
Beside the Seaside is available from ilike.org.uk, priced £8, including postage and packaging
