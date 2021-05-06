Dogs have taken centre stage on the day that voters cast their ballot in the Scottish election.
Dog owners across the country have taken to social media to post pictures of their dogs with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations - which has now become quite the tradition.
According to some, the trend can be traced back to the morning of the 2015 general election, when the first 'dogs at polling stations' picture was posted on Twitter.
Whatever it's roots, it's a highlight of elections! Here are some of Scotland's pooches in action on polling day!
A dog waits outside a polling station in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. (PA)
Lyn and @guidedogs Yozi have been to the polling station this morning! #GuideDogsAtPollingStations #DogsAtPollingStations #GuideDogsVotes pic.twitter.com/osATainYh5— Guide Dogs Scotland (@guidedogsscot) May 6, 2021
Wilson doing his democratic duty#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Vj1acTA3CJ— Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) May 6, 2021
Very wet #dogsatpollingstations #DontVoteConservative #DontVoteTory— Jane Callaghan 🌈 🏴🐶🐱🥾🧶 (@JaneEMCallaghan) May 6, 2021
Do #vote ! pic.twitter.com/pFgmm85DdC
For the first time, we get to participate in #dogsatpollingstations! pic.twitter.com/1dpyVGu24q— Leo Levontine (@LeoLevontine) May 6, 2021
Angus braving the drizzle to cast his vote #dogsatpollingstations #eastrenfrewshire #borderterriers pic.twitter.com/BYlgPhkBKX— Douglas Coulter (@DougieCoulter) May 6, 2021
First Minister and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon and candidate Roza Salih greet a dog as they arrive to cast votes in the Scottish Parliamentary election at the Annette Street school in Govanhill, Glasgow. (PA)
So it's #dogsatpollingstations again. @MorayTheDug wondering who the other doggie is voting for. #SP21 pic.twitter.com/yG07OHYYMI— Tim Hall (@outinthehills) May 6, 2021
We’ve voted #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/GjV1jweLWz— Marina Starke (@mrsmarinastarke) May 6, 2021
Green #DogsAtPollingStations! 🌿🐕 Sylvie is a big supporter, but still takes a little bribery to sit still in the rain...— Kate Nevens (@katenevens) May 6, 2021
Vote Like Our Future Depends On It#VoteGreen #VoteScottishGreens pic.twitter.com/ZgL2NHmvJp
Jack Russells for democracy! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/RsWTIwuBEL— Sarah McDaid (@McDaidPR) May 6, 2021
