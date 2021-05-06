Dogs have taken centre stage on the day that voters cast their ballot in the Scottish election. 

Dog owners across the country have taken to social media to post pictures of their dogs with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations - which has now become quite the tradition. 

According to some, the trend can be traced back to the morning of the 2015 general election, when the first 'dogs at polling stations' picture was posted on Twitter.

Whatever it's roots, it's a highlight of elections! Here are some of Scotland's pooches in action on polling day!

A dog waits outside a polling station in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. (PA)

 

First Minister and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon and candidate Roza Salih greet a dog as they arrive to cast votes in the Scottish Parliamentary election at the Annette Street school in Govanhill, Glasgow. (PA)