A HELICOPTER came to the rescue of three boys who got into difficulty on harbour rocks in Fraserburgh yesterday evening, winching a casualty to safety who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two members of the Rosehearty Harbour and Inshore Fishermans Association (RHIFA), spotted a group of boys stranded without adult supervision on the West Pier.

RHIFA members Andra Duthie and Bob Taylor heard that one of the three boys out on the rocks had been injured.

Knowing the tide was coming in and the obvious danger the boys were in, they promptly called the coastguard.

Soon after RHIFA member and coastguard volunteer Kevin Duthie arrived on the scene along with fellow coastguard and RNLI members.

Thankfully, they were able to get two of the boys to safety, where they were treated by paramedics on scene.

However, one boy who was injured could not be moved, and so was kept "warm and comfortable" until the coastguard helicopter arrived.

Footage of the rescue shows the helicopter hovering over the rocks in stormy weather as the injured boy was winched to safety.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a leg injury and hypothermia.

Expand video for full picture

Videos from Rosehearty Harbour and Inshore Fishermans Association (Facebook)

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "At 5.40pm yesterday (5th May), Fraserburgh RNLI lifeboat, Fraserburgh, MacDuff and Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Teams and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness were sent to extract a casualty from rocks at Rosehearty Harbour, Fraserburgh.

"The casualty was extracted by the coastguard helicopter and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

"Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team and the ambulance crew assisted the helicopter crew upon arrival at the hospital."

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.