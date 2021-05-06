There have been 283 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
35,576 new tests for COVID-19 reported results - 0.9% these were positive.
However, today's total cases and tests include those affected by the data flow issues reported yesterday (May 5). Public Health Scotland say this issue has now been resolved.
READ MORE: NHS Lothian apologises after Edinburgh patients given double dose of vaccine in error
It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,660.
Yesterday, 85 new cases were reported, with zero deaths.
A total of 2,860,635 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,400,296 have received their second dose.
There were 58 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, and of these patients, 11 were in intensive care. In addition, yesterday eight confirmed COVID-19 patients were in intensive care longer than 28 days.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.