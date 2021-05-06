Scots are heading to the polls to elect the next Scottish Government today but the coronavirus crisis means that there have been a lot of changes to the process election.

To vote safely, the public are being asked to wear face masks, bring their own pencil and practice social-distancing at polling stations, but what happens if you start displaying Covid symptoms?

The advice is to NOT vote in person if you are feeling well with Covid symptoms, but there is still a way to vote if you have to self-isolate under current restrictions.

The Electoral Commission say you can apply to have someone you trust vote on your behalf - this is called an emergency proxy.

BUT you need to apply before 5pm today to qualify.

Do not vote in person if you're feeling unwell.



If you're unwell or are self-isolating, you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote, where someone you trust votes on your behalf.



You'll need to apply for this by 5pm today. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/zWcUlMMToF pic.twitter.com/Gc6oKg5h5J — Electoral Commission (@ElectoralCommUK) May 6, 2021

Normally, you have to fill in a proxy vote application form prior to polling day and the deadline to apply was on April 27.

However, in these uncertain times the Electoral Commission is allowing people who were planning to vote in person or are someone’s proxy, but find they can’t go to the polling place for reasons related to COVID-19, to apply for an emergency proxy vote up until 5pm on polling day.

You can do that by filling in this form here.

READ MORE: The best #DogsAtPollingStations pictures

You must give a reason why you need to vote by proxy and make sure all sections of the form are complete.

You an then return your form to your local electoral registration office and you can find their details and more information at electoralcommission.org.uk/voter

You must already be registered to vote, before applying for an emergency proxy vote.

When you've returned the form your proxy must go to your polling station to vote and you should tell your proxy how you want them to vote on your behalf, for example, which candidates or parties. The elections team at your council will tell your proxy when and where to vote on your behalf.