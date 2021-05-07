A POLLING station was last night evacuated after a fire.
Voters were moved out of Peat Road Hall in Glasgow's South Side following a fire in a nearby outbuilding during yesterday's polling.
An investigation has been launched into the fire, which was put out by firefighters later that evening.
No one was injured in the fire and an investigation will be carried out to establish what went on, according to our sister title The Glasgow Times.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were made aware of a fire at an outbuilding on Peat Road in Glasgow around 8.45pm on Thursday, May 6.
"Nobody was injured and the nearby hall in use as a polling station was evacuated as a precaution.
"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance to deal with the fire. Enquiries will be carried out to establish the full circumstances."
The fire service was approached for comment by the Glasgow Times.
