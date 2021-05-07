HUMZA Yousaf has been confronted by an anti-vaccination candidate at the election count in Glasgow.

Police intervened outside Glasgow's Emirates Arena as the Liberal Party group approached the count hall with followers doing what looked like Nazi salutes.

Derek Jackson, standing as the party's candidate, turned up outside the count with two followers wearing black suits, white shirts and black ties. They each had a yellow star pinned to their jacket fronts with “UNVAX” written on it.

It has been reported that while inside the Arena, the Liberal Party group confronted the SNP's Humza Yousaf.

According to the Daily Record, Jackson started questioning the SNP candidate about Pakistan due to "the colour of my skin".

Mr Yousaf told the paperd Jackson and his supporters made a "bee line" for him when they entered the venue.

He said: "They were directing questions to me about Pakistan, obviously because of my colour of skin," he said. "I'm not from Pakistan. My home is in Scotland.

"I was delighted to be joined by colleagues from across the political parties standing in unity with me. I'm pleased their voices were drowned out."

Outside, Jackson denied the star on his jacket was related to the yellow star Jewish people were forced to wear by Nazis during the second world war.

He denied the gesture they made was a Nazi salute.

Instead, he claimed it was a “love salute”.

Officers approached the trio as they walked towards the entrance of the Emirates where the votes are being counted.

Jackson said they were protesting against covid vaccinations.

He said: “We don’t want people encountering unvaccinated people and being worried. We are unvaccinated.”

When the Glasgow Times challenged him on what looked like a Nazi salute. He replied: “It’s a love salute. We love everybody. Do you love everybody?”

He said he was standing against the hate crime legislation.

Jackson added: “I think people should be allowed to hate.”

Jackson and his entourage later entered the counting hall.