More than 230 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 236 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Thursday.

One additional death has also been recorded, of people who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days.

The figures were released by the Scottish Government. 

The test positivity rate was 1.2 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control. 

A total of 21,273 new tests for Covid-19 reported results.

According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,876,633 first doses, while 1,424,208 have received a second. 

A total of 68 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with eight people in intensive care. 