Results for the election are coming in thick and fast - and polls have been placing the SNP within reach of winning a Holyrood majority.
As results come in, we're adding up the party totals and telling you exactly how far each party is from that crucial 65 - the amount needed to get a majority in parliament.
View the latest results in full with our election tracker, and keep up to date with our live blog for all the latest updates and commentary.
The below chart simply shows the total number of seats each party has obtained so far, with a line positioned at 65. As the next few days progress, we should see these totals creeping closer to that line.
And this one is perhaps a bit more fun - or at least it will be when we have more results.
This moving graph shows how the votes have changed over time. We're updating this every minute the results are announced, to give us a clear view at the end of the next few days of how the results transpired.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment