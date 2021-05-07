An election count has been paused in Dumfries due to a power cut at DG1 Leisure Complex.

Officials have said in the last few minutes that counting has been suspended at the site at Hoods Loaning until 4.15pm at the latest, reports say.

The counting hall is in darkness due to a power cut that is affecting the wider region.

Police Scotland say the power cut is affecting a number of properties in Dumfries High Street and the surrounding area including traffic lights.

Declarations for the Dumfriesshire and Galloway and West Dumfries constituencies were initially due to be expected later on today. It is unclear how the power cut will affect the timing.

There is a power outage affecting large parts of Dumfries, including the count centre at DG1 Leisure Complex. We have measures in place for this and backup generators are up and running. The Count must go on! #SP2021 — D&G Council (@dgcouncil) May 7, 2021

ScottishPower are aware of the issue and say the power cut in the DG1 postcode area.

Officials here in Dumfries say counting is suspended until 4.15pm at the latest due to a local power cut. The hall remains in darkness. #SP21 pic.twitter.com/6ZooyQzxfz — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) May 7, 2021

A statement on their website said: "We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 2:15pm.

"Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and our emergency response team are on their way to the area to investigate and repair the fault.

"Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 4:15pm. Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."