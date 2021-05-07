THE SNP has secured its first gain of the Holyrood election after winning East Lothian.
The party took the seat with a majority of 1,179 over Labour, which has held the constituency since the start of devolution.
It is the first of the key marginals to be declared in the Scottish Parliament election, and the first opposition-held seat the SNP has taken.
The SNP secured 17,968 votes to Labour's 16,789.
Labour sources had declared the constituency battle "close" ahead of the declaration.
