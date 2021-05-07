A health board has urged the public to "set aside rumours" after bizarre claims that Lateral Flow Devices could be “fooled” using tomato ketchup.

NHS Grampian issued advice reassuring the public as they deal with an outbreak of the virus.

The latest statistics show Moray has 81.4 cases per 100,000 area, significantly higher than the rate in the rest of the country.

The health board has launched an incident management team (IMT) to try to bring the virus back under control, and is urging people to get tested even if they do not have symptoms.

Door-to-door testing is being “heavily considered” for Elgin, the epicentre of the outbreak.

NHS Grampian took to social media this afternoon to correct rife rumours that rising case numbers were due to people fooling tests.

They said in a tweet: "We can't quite believe we have to say this, but here goes: rising case numbers in Moray are not the result of people 'fooling' Lateral Flow Devices with tomato ketchup (or any other condiment for that matter).

"A positive Lateral Flow Device test is always followed up with a PCR test to confirm the result.

"This is the gold standard of testing. 90% of the positive LFD tests in Moray have been confirmed as positive by PCR testing.

"Please set aside the rumours and hearsay. The situation in Moray is real and it is serious.

"We are seeing people requiring hospital treatment as a result of COVID-19 infection.

"We need people to #ProtectMoray, stick to the guidelines, and take up the expanded testing offer."

Today, a mobile testing unit has arrived in Elgin as part of an effort to tackle escalating Covid-19 levels in the Moray region.

The unit is initially targeting pupils and teachers at Elgin Academy during school hours and will be used for members of the wider public during the weekend.

NHs Grampian added: "To everyone in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, remember this virus can go wherever it wants and certainly doesn't respect local authority boundaries.

"Take care of yourselves, take care of your community, and let's keep going."