THE SNP has taken the Ayr constituency from the Conservatives. 

The seat, which was a target for the SNP, had been held by the Conservatives' John Scott almost since the start of the Scottish Parliament, but was won this afternoon by Siobhan Brown.

Just 170 votes helped the SNP secure their win.

Ms Brown won with 18,881 votes to the Tory's 18,711, with a turnout of 68%.

It means Mr Scott is now leaving the Scottish Parliament as he does not have a place on the Conservatives' list.