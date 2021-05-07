THE SNP has taken the Ayr constituency from the Conservatives.
The seat, which was a target for the SNP, had been held by the Conservatives' John Scott almost since the start of the Scottish Parliament, but was won this afternoon by Siobhan Brown.
Just 170 votes helped the SNP secure their win.
Ms Brown won with 18,881 votes to the Tory's 18,711, with a turnout of 68%.
It means Mr Scott is now leaving the Scottish Parliament as he does not have a place on the Conservatives' list.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment