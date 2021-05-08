THE SNP has held on to its most marginal seat in Perthshire South and Kinross.

The party's Jim Fairlie secured victory this afternoon with 20,126 votes, with the Conservatives' Liz Smith coming a close second with 18,178 votes.

The seat was a key target for the Scottish Conservatives, who had hoped to take it from the nationalists.

In 2016, the SNP's Roseanna Cunningham won the seat with a majority of just 1422, however Mr Fairlie's win has increased this to 1948 votes.

Ms Cunningham announced she would be stepping down ahead of this year's elections, having spent 22 years in Holyrood.

Mr Fairlie said he was "over the moon" with the result, and said: " The city came out in their droves.

"I am very happy with how the result has gone.

"We've increased our majority, and I am delighted."

Asked what his priorities were going to be in Holyrood, he said he wanted to focus on helping his constituents.

He said the need for foodbanks in his area was an "absolute disgrace" and said: "I wil be making sure I am anaswerable and available constituency MSP."